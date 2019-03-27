‘Please stop. These are people’s children’: Bus drivers fed up with motorists zooming past bus stop arm sign

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - If you’re a parent or not, it’s never easy to see videos that circulate nationwide of cars illegally zooming past stopped buses with a stop arm out.
Richland One school bus driver Stanley Richardson counts the cars that fly past his bus, putting our children at risk each day.
“Just because it’s not your child doesn’t mean you don’t have to respect the stop sign. It’s the law,” Richardson said. “Some cars may stop, they may see the bus stop, they see the lights, they see the stop sign out, but they will still come around the bus and run the stop arm.”
Richardson says it happens far too often and he's not the only bus driver in Richland One that thinks so.
“It happens every other day. I panic because they see these big yellow buses and knowing that you have little children, you should see the children on the bus through the window,” Jessica Hare, Richland One school bus driver said. “Please stop. These are people’s children.”
For our investigation, Richland One allowed us to ride multiple school buses over the span of two days. During that time, we tallied how many people illegally pass a stop arm while the bus is stopped.
We rode the bus in the morning and afternoon, both days, which included several routes for elementary, middle, and high school.
Several drivers were observed following the law. They stopped and waited for the stop arm to come back in before going again - like you’re supposed to do.
Other times, we’d see cars cut it close. On camera, we caught a few that would inch up to the stop arm, never passing the arm, but clearly impatient for it to go back in.
Our observations also found cars zoom right past the stop arm. In a Friday afternoon drop-off route, we counted seven drivers who passed the stop arm.
It started with the elementary stops, two cars passed while the bus was stopped at the Park at Rivercrest, formally known as St. Andrews Pointe Apartments.
“It’s [neighborhoods are] less traffic, but some motorists still decide to run the stop arm and the stop signs,” Richardson said.
As Richardson continued his afternoon route, we watched another car pass by during the High school drop off, which happened in the same neighborhood, at the Park at Rivercrest.
Next came the middle school route. On two separate stops, four cars passed by. Parents said they are not surprised.
Gregory Salley, a parent whose child rides a school bus said, “That’s believable it actually happens, I’ve witnessed it several times myself and I’m like you don’t see the kids, you don’t see the bus stop here? You don’t see the lights flashing?”
“It’s quite frightening because a kid could actually get hit or killed,” Kenneth Mcfadden, another parent said.
The drivers say they now do whatever they can to help solve the problem. Hare writes down the tags that pass her bus while the stop arm is out and reports it to her boss.
“I do my stop, I see they’re running the stop arm and if I’m able to remember the whole tag. I’m able to pull over to a safe location and write it down. The whole tag number and what state it’s from the time and the date,” Hare said.
So next time you’re out on the roads, “If you see a yellow school bus stop for that bus. That’s somebody’s child. It could be your child.” Richardson said.
Know that there’s more than just law enforcement out there looking out for our kids.
“These kids coming home from school- they want to go home safely so stop. You see the bus stop. You see the kids playing, stop.” Salley said.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, on a two- or three-lane road, drivers traveling in BOTH directions must stop for a school bus with flashing lights.
On roads with four or more lanes, drivers approaching a stopped school bus from the opposite direction do not have to stop.
The law for two, three, our four-lane roads are the same whether there is a median or not.
So if you are caught breaking the law, and not stopping for the bus, the price you’ll have to pay is pretty hefty.
The minimum fine for passing a stopped school bus:
- 1st offense: $500
- 2nd offense: $2,000
Both will get you 6 points on your driving record, and your license will be suspended at 12.
A recent study from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services shows in 38 states throughout the country, plus the District of Columbia, which is over 20 percent of the nation’s school bus drivers, participated in a one-day survey to report motorists who passed their stopped school buses.
On a single school day during the 2017-18 school year, bus drivers reported 83,944 vehicles passed their stop arms illegally.
That adds up to more than 15 million violations every school year.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.