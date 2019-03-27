Officials investigate shooting death of USC Upstate student from Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old University of South Carolina Upstate student who was originally from Columbia.
The Spartanburg County Coroner identified Evan Jeffery Gaines, 22, as the man who died in the incident. He said Gaines was originally from the Columbia area and was living in Spartanburg while attending college.
Gaines was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. on March 26 due to a gunshot wound.
The Coroner’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators, and USC Upstate police are continuing to investigate the case as a homicide, according to the coroner.
An autopsy is scheduled for a later date.
