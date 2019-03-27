NC A&T shuts out Gamecocks in Tuesday showdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - North Carolina A&T held South Carolina to just five hits Tuesday night as the Gamecocks fell to the Aggies 2-0 at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks (16-9) struck out 11 times at the plate and left eight runners on base.
North Carolina A&T put their only two runs on the board in the top of the third inning. Tony Mack’s 2-out double to left would be good enough to bring home Dustin Baber for the first run of the night. AJ Hunt singled in Mack on the next at-bat.
In all, North Carolina A&T had four hits on the evening.
Michael Johnson picked up the win for the Aggies. He pitched five innings, struck out five, and walked two. Dylan Harley was the losing pitcher for Carolina. He pitched 4-⅔ innings, struck out five, and surrendered two earned runs and three hits.
South Carolina has now lost six of their last eight games. They’ll look to bounce back this weekend at home when they host Auburn. The first game of the series starts Friday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.