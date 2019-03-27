Man on test drive carjacked, stabbed salesman, police say

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA (KTXL/CNN) - Authorities are investigating after a man stabbed and carjacked a salesman during a test drive late Monday morning.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s investigators said 45-year-old Jonathan Paget stabbed a 29-year-old employee of a Toyota dealership during a test drive of an SUV late Monday morning.
The dealership employee was able to escape and provide a description of the suspect, along with the direction his attacker was headed.
The first deputy to respond to the scene took the victim, who was stabbed in the leg, to the hospital in his patrol car.
Soon after, a deputy and California Highway Patrol officer spotted the suspect in the stolen Dodge Durango.
After a brief pursuit, the SUV crashed into a snowpile along the highway.
Paget tried to run, but officers caught and arrested him on charges of attempted murder and carjacking.
The victim underwent surgery. A friend and coworker of his at the dealership said the injured young man is doing alright.
General manager Brad Wade says he’s been in the business for more than 35 years, and this is the first time anything like this has happened.
He said despite what happened to one of his employees, the dealership isn’t changing its policy. Employees will continue to accompany prospective buyers during a test drive of a vehicle for sale.
Investigators said this wasn’t Paget’s first time.
On St. Patrick’s Day, deputies in Esmeralda County in Nevada arrested him for a similar incident.
He was booked for breaking into a vacant property, tampering with a vehicle, theft and assault with a deadly weapon.
