FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost Thursday morning, then we’re warming up!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Your Thursday morning will be cold enough for frost.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thursday morning is a First Alert!
· A Frost Advisory is in effect early Thursday morning for the Midlands. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s. Areas of patchy frost are likely.
· We’ll see mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.
· High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s by Friday and the upper 70s by Saturday.
· A cold front brings showers and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday. More showers are possible early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Your Thursday morning is a First Alert. It’s going to be cold! In fact, a Frost Advisory is in effect early Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost is likely as our winds go light through the morning. Make sure you check on your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. By afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 60s under sunny skies.
Friday will bring sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s by afternoon.
For Saturday, we’ll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80! We will see a good deal of clouds across our skies, but our weather should remain dry. However, the dry conditions won’t last.
On Sunday, a cold front will move into the Midlands. We’re expecting scattered showers and possibly a couple of isolated thunderstorms as temperatures warm into the mid 70s. We have not issued an Alert Day for Sunday just yet, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast and give you any updates. Showers are also possible Monday and Tuesday.
Pollen Count: (Birch, Juniper, Oak)
Friday: High
Saturday: High
Sunday: High
Tonight: Clear and Chilly. Areas of Patchy Frost Overnight. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
First Alert Thursday: Frosty Start. Then, Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Clouds & Some Sun. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
