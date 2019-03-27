First Alert Forecast: Nothing Could Be Finer, Than To Be In Carolina!

Sunny Warm Days…Clear Chilly Night. It’s Spring in Carolina
High pressure will keep us clear and dry the next several days. Look for sunny days and clear nights today through Saturday. Each day we’ll be a little warmer with a few more clouds as well…more moisture will start to enter the state by late Saturday.
A cold front will move through estate by Sunday. Ahead of the front will be some Showers and a few thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. Cooler behind the front early to mid next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Super spring forecast the next several days.
- Highs in the 60s Wednesday with near 80 by Saturday
- Turning a touch cooler by Sunday with a chance of showers
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and a bit breezy at times. Highs lower 60s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows middle to upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle to upper 70s
