5 dogs attack woman attending funeral; owner arrested, SC officers say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - A 44-year-old Upstate woman is facing charges after five of her dogs got loose and attacked a woman who was attending a funeral, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement officers.
Officers said the 76-year-old victim was attending a funeral at Wood Memorial Park when the five mixed-breed dogs got loose from a home across the street and attacked the woman. The woman suffered puncture wounds to her body.
A witness told officers that one of the dogs grabbed the woman and was trying to yank her away.
The victim, who is from Powhatan, VA, told WYFF News 4 while she was at a funeral for her brother-in-law, she went over to her first husband’s grave to fix flowers and as she was bending down that’s when the dogs attacked her.
She said they bit her both sides of her hips but the most injuries were to her left leg below her knee.
She said her injuries looked like bullet holes.
"I knew right away they were not friendly dogs, they were like a wolf-pack."
She said the dogs ran away when her two nephews ran to her rescue.
She will be staying in South Carolina to attend a court hearing regarding the attack.
Jamie Nelson, director of Environmental Enforcement, said when officers went to the home to seize the dogs, there were 12 other dogs at the home that also belonged to Daisy Anderson.
The officers said Anderson refused to sign over the dogs, so officers are going through the court process of having the dogs deemed dangerous.
Anderson faces five counts of violating the state law that holds owners responsible for dangerous animal attacks and injuries to people.
The five dogs are being held in rabies quarantine at the Spartanburg County Humane Society.
Anderson was taken into custody on an unrelated shoplifting charge. The animal control violations are pending, Nelson said.
