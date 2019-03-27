District officials place Orangeburg Co. teacher on administrative leave in light of investigation

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Officials with the Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating allegations made against a teacher at Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School.
The allegations made against the teacher have not been confirmed at this time by school or law enforcement officials. However, OCSD5 officials have released the following statement:
The district is aware of allegations that have been made with respect to one of our employees. Accordingly, the district immediately placed the employee on administrative leave status while the matter is being investigated by district officials and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. The district will have no further comment while these investigations are active and ongoing.
The sheriff's office also released the following statement:
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of an allegation of possible criminal activity at Bethune Bowman. An investigation into the allegations has begun. We will have no further statement until we have more information, which will be released at the appropriate time.Neither agency named the teacher involved in the investigation.
