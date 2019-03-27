Deputies dispose of World War II-era relic in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have been handling a live 40mm anti-aircraft round over the last two days.
According to officials, a Lexington County resident called for help disposing of the ammunition safely.
The round is about 18 inches long. Officials said the round was kept in the family of the resident since it was brought home by a WWII vet.
Thankfully, the Lexington County Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was able to get rid of the item safely.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.