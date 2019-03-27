Bond denied for former pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in South Congaree

SOUTH CONGAREE, SC (WIS) - The South Congaree Police Department has arrested a Prosperity man for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
56-year-old William Oswald was arrested and charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor on Tuesday. Oswald said he was a part-time pastor at a small church in Newberry, according to South Congaree Police Chief Josh Shumpert .
These charges stem from when Oswald lived in South Congaree from 1996 until 2001, officials said.
He was denied bond at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
