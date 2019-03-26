UPDATE: 14-year-old treated for minor injuries after collision with a vehicle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 14-year-old boy riding his bike collided with a car in Columbia on Tuesday morning and was treated for minor injuries.
The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. on 4905 North Main Street. Columbia Police said that a gray or silver four-door sedan ran a red light and collided with the teen. Police say when the light turned green, both the teen and the female driver “advanced and collided," and the teen “accidentally rode into” the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises.
CPD is now searching for a female driver who fled the scene and did not check on the teen after the collision. The vehicle was described as a silver or gray four-door Chevrolet Impala or Malibu with tinted windows and paper tags.
