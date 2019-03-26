10th annual ‘End the R-word’ Special Olympics rally held at the SC Statehouse Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 10th annual Special Olympics End the R-word Rally took place at the Statehouse on Tuesday.
Teachers, administrators and parents from 40 schools around the state took part in the event. The theme of this year’s rally “peace, love, and inclusion.”
Organizers say the goal is to create a more inclusive and respectful culture for all students with and without intellectual disabilities.
The End the R-word rally is led by students with and without intellectual disabilities who spread the word on the benefits of Special Olympics.
