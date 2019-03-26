Police respond to shooting at Boston-area hotel, 1 person injured

A hotel is being evacuated in the Boston area amid reports of an active shooter on site on Tuesday morning. (Source: WFXT/Cox/CNN)
March 26, 2019 at 4:32 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 5:05 AM

NATICK, Mass. (AP) — Natick and State Police Departments have responded to report of an active shooter at a hotel on Route 9.

The Boston Globe reports State Police said in a statement that officers responded to the Crowne Plaza Hotel just before 3 a.m. Tuesday and found one person with a minor injury. It was not clear how the person was injured. At least one shot was fired.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said in the statement a search is ongoing for a suspect inside the hotel and the building was fully evacuated of guests and employees.

Natick is 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Boston.

