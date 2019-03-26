New Popeye’s location in SC snarls traffic with its popularity, leaves restaurant chickenless

GREER, SC (WYFF) - A new Popeyes restaurant in Greenville County is dealing with some complications of popularity.
On Monday, the new Popeye’s on Wade Hampton Boulevard ran out of chicken. An employee told WYFF News 4 that chicken is being shipped in from a Popeyes in Columbia so the Greer location can reopen on Tuesday.
The restaurant opened six days ago, and employees said they have worked overtime every day since the opening to try to keep up with the demand.
Lt. Patrick Fortenberry, with the Greer Police Department, said the new Popeye’s has caused a traffic backup onto U.S. 29.
“This increase in traffic did not cause any reported collisions on U.S. 29 and our officers will continue to monitor the area to ensure the safety of those traveling on the public roadways,” Fortenberry said. “As the newness of this restaurant wears off, the Police Department anticipates that the traffic flow will return to its normal patterns.”
Popeyes employees said they hope to reopen the Wade Hampton location at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The nearest Popeyes location is in Boiling Springs.
