New details following arrest of teen connected to hammer attack, shooting death of Orangeburg man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - 18-year-old Tyekiva Harvin is behind bars this evening after Orangeburg Public Safety officers say she beat 68-year-old Bobby Huggins in the head with a hammer last month. After being struck with the hammer, police say Huggins chased Harvin into the living room, where an unknown man then shot Huggins multiple times.
Orangeburg Public Safety Directory Michael Adams says after weeks of deep investigation, officers were really able to tie this all together thanks to a helpful tip from someone in the community.
That tip came in on Friday, and officers acted fast to make their way to Harvin, who Adams says was hiding out in an Orangeburg County home. Adams says they don’t have any indication that anyone was actively helping her out as a fugitive.
“If you see something, say something,” Adams said. “That’s the mantra that we go by. That piece of information may be very small but it often times has the potential of turning into something big. This is a prime example of a little piece of information that led to a major arrest.”
Adams says they’re still working to make an arrest on the person who allegedly shot Huggins.
“You have an elderly person who was beaten with a hammer and then subsequently shot after that,” Adams said. “That’s not something you see very much in our community, and certainly people are on edge.”
Police say Harvin was homeless, and Huggins allowed her to stay at his home.
Tyekiva Harvin is being held at Orangeburg County Detention Center. She has been charged with murder and was denied bond.
Police say they don’t want to make any statements regarding that until this full investigation wraps up.
