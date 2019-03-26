NC high school student dies after contracting bacterial meningitis

Parents, this message is to inform you that there has been a confirmed case of bacterial meningitis at South Stanly High School. We have been in touch with our local Health Department who indicated that, at this time, there are no preventative measures the school needs to take. However, as a precaution, we will be sending home information on bacterial meningitis with your student. If you believe your student exhibits any symptoms related to bacterial meningitis please consult with your health care provider immediately. While we strongly believe this was a single occurrence of the disease, we wanted to ensure all parents were made aware of the situation so they could respond to any health issues in a timely manner. If you have any questions, you may contact our school nurse by calling the school.

Stanly County School District