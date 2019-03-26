Man charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month in Orangeburg County has been arrested.
Deputies say Bobby Miller, 40, was charged with attempted murder in court on Monday in connection with a March 16 shooting. They say earlier this month, Miller shot a man during an argument.
Afterward the incident, the victim went to an acquaintance’s home on Fuller Street who called 911.
“We had put out a media blitz with this individual’s description and likeness last week,” the sheriff said. “In only a few days, this suspect turned himself in to a member of our Field Services.”
Miller’s bond was denied and he remains in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
