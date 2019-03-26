Man charged in stabbing death in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing death that occurred on March 24th.
Jeremy Lynn Adams, 34, is being charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim as Donald Eugene Blankenship, 24.
“Based on information detectives gathered from witnesses after responding to a home on Ringo Road, Adams stabbed Blankenship multiple times in the upper body,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Blankenship was transported for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.”
Evidence recovered at the scene has been scheduled for further testing, according to Koon.
Adams was arrested by deputies at the scene shortly after the incident.
Bond for Adams was denied on March 25th. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.