Lawsuit: Incorrect diagnosis at Colleton Co. hospital led to removal of child’s left testicle

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A doctor at a hospital in Colleton County incorrectly diagnosed a 4-year-old boy which led to the child’s left testicle having to be removed, according to a lawsuit filed last week.
The mother of the boy is suing the Colleton County Medical Center and Dr. Lucinda Demarco for actual and punitive damages exceeding $25,000.
According to the lawsuit, the boy went to the emergency room at Colleton Medical Center on June 19, 2016 with symptoms of testicular pain, lower abdominal pain and painful urination.
Dr. Demarco saw the boy, but a physical exam of the boy’s testicales was not performed, the suit states. Demarco diagnosed the boy with constipation, told him to use Miralax and sent him home, according to the lawsuit.
Two days later, the boy and his parents returned to the hospital with the same symptoms. A testicular ultrasound revealed that the boy had left testicle torsion and evidence of necrosis. According to the lawsuit, the boy was then taken to MUSC where the boy’s testicle was removed.
On July 27, 2016, the boy’s parents received a letter from the Vice President of Risk Management at Colleton Medical Center which stated in part, “Again we are very sorry his condition was not properly diagnosed on that date, so there could be immediate intervention"
The suit states that the doctor at the hospital failed to properly evaluate and assess the boy and didn’t properly document the boy’s symptoms.
