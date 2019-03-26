Lawmakers to discuss selling and managing Santee Cooper

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Discussions over what’s next for Santee Cooper continue at the State House Tuesday morning. Two committees in the House of Representatives will discuss proposals that could help to shape the future of the state utility.
In one meeting, state legislators will discuss a bill to hire a group of experts who would then select the best bid for Santee Cooper.
The failed nuclear project is considered one of the biggest financial woes the state is currently facing, bringing with it more than $8 billion in debt.
Governor Henry McMaster and other state leaders have been working to sell the state utility for the last several months, hoping to make a deal that won’t pass on the billions of dollars in debt to the customers through rate increases.
The South Carolina House of Representatives has two committees with Santee Cooper proposals on the agenda. Both of those committees are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Ways and Means Committee will discuss a proposal to hire on a group of experts to select the best offer for the state utility, which will then be submitted to the General Assembly. Once an offer to buy Santee Cooper is submitted, the legislation requires lawmakers to consider the offer before they adjourn or come back in for a special session.
Back in February, a consulting firm working with state leaders announced there have already been 15 bids made to either purchase or manage Santee Cooper.
Just last week, Senate President Harvey Peeler introduced a resolution that would allow the governor to make the final decision on the sale.
In the second meeting, Tuesday, the Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry will consider passing legislation that would create a new board to oversee all major utility facilities – called the South Carolina Public Service Authority Review and Oversight Commission. This would require all state utilities, including Santee Cooper, to request permission before any rate increases.
The Select Committee on Santee Cooper formed in the Senate is also scheduled to meet on Tuesday.
