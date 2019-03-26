Here’s a look at the $468 million Richland Two bond referendum project

“On November 6, 2018, voters passed the bond referendum for Richland School District Two. Question One, which asked if the district could borrow up to $381,952,000 for safety and security improvements, transportation needs, improvements to academic spaces and technology upgrades, passed with 31,152 yes votes or 64.9 percent of the total votes,” the district’s website explains. “Question Two, which asked if the district could borrow an additional $86,454,000 for improvements to arts and athletic facilities, passed with 30,900 yes votes or 59.66 percent of the total votes.”