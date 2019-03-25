Graphic: ‘Spring-loaded D--- bomb’ sent to doctors office causes ‘emotional distress,’ lawsuit says

TriHealth released this statement to FOX19 on Monday: “This lawsuit was filed to obtain the name of an individual who sent a threatening package to one of our practices. We asked the company that sent the package for the name of the individual that ordered it be sent, but the company refused to provide us the name. We filed the lawsuit to obtain this name so we can evaluate if there is a threat against one of our practices and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our patients and employees.”