Gamecocks’ Bailey climbs from ‘lowest point’ to prepare for shot at NFL

“After surgery, I was on a scooter for seven and a half weeks,” Bailey said. “I’m in Nashville. All of those guys are training. I’m watching them every single day.and all I want to do is just run. All I want to do is do the drills with them. Sitting on the sidelines isn’t fun. It’s not something I do. I wanted to be out there with them running, doing drills, having competition, racing, whatever it may be. Sitting on the side and just watching, that was kind of the lowest point that I got to.”