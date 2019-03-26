First Alert Forecast: Tracking morning temps in the 30s, then highs near 80!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for some chilly mornings, but warmer weather is on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Isolated areas of patchy frost are possible, especially in a few sheltered locations.
· We’ll see mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Thursday, we’ll see highs in the upper 60s with more sunshine.
· High temperatures will gradually warm into the mid 70s by Friday and near 80 by Saturday.
· More showers move in Sunday into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect a few clouds. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday morning. Isolated areas of patchy frost are not out of the question in a few sheltered locations, so keep that in mind. Widespread frost is not expected in the Midlands since our winds will blow in for most locations from 5 to 10 mph from the northeast.
After a chilly morning start, we’ll see high temperatures rising into the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will again drop into the mid 30s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We could see some isolated areas of patchy frost in a few locations, so keep that in mind.
On Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Friday and Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday, then rise to near 80 degrees by Saturday.
Showers move back into the forecast Sunday into early next week.
Also, the pollen count is expected in the high category Wednesday, the moderate-to-high category for Thursday, then back to high on Friday.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Isolated Areas of Patchy Frost Possible. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: N/NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
