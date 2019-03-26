First Alert Forecast: A Few Cool Days, Before Big Warm-Up

A Few Cool Days Before Warm Spring Temperatures Return
A cold front has moved through the state. Showers and rain have moved to the East. Still, we’ll have a good amount of clouds today with a few sprinkles at times. Cool with Highs Near 60. Patchy Fog is likely around town the morning.
Tonight and Wednesday night (Thursday morning) will be chilly with Lows in the middle 30s. Some patchy frost is possible.
Carolina sunshine returns in full glory by Wednesday with temperatures warming to 80 degrees by Friday. Our next chance of rain will be here late Sunday into early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- A touch of Fog in places this morning, otherwise, clouds and much cooler today
- Patchy sprinkles are possible through lunchtime today
- Sunshine and warmer temperatures Wednesday – Saturday.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a 20% chance of light sprinkles. Cool. High Near 60
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows middle 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s
