Columbia property manager welcomes 45 displaced families from Allen Benedict Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia property manager continues to offer a fresh start to displaced residents of Allen Benedict Court nearly two months after the property was evacuated due to a deadly gas leak.
Amanda Brayboy, the property manager at The Retreat at Broad River, said as soon as she heard about the tragedy, she wanted to lend a helping hand.
“Immediately it was us calling the housing authority asking what we could do,” she said. “We were at every community meeting at the Tillis Center trying to help.”
Brayboy said in years past, the complex has welcomed a select number of Section 8 voucher holders. After stopping that practice, they picked up again a few months before 411 residents were displaced from Allen Benedict Court.
In January, Brayboy said she had 62 units available to rent: a combination of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Since then, she’s welcomed 45 displaced families from Allen Benedict Court and is left with three one-bedroom apartments about a dozen two-bedroom units.
“I live here,” she said. “My assistant lives here. So, it’s family and we treat them just like family.”
“We’ve had many private landlords and property managers step up to the plate,” said Ramonda Pollard, Director of Housing Choice Voucher Program for the Columbia Housing Authority. “They’ve really answered the call providing affordable housing and really providing safe, decent affordable housing.”
Nearly a quarter of the residents at The Retreat at Broad River are using vouchers at this point, Brayboy said, noting the new tenants have been an added benefit to the complex’s community.
“I think it speaks volumes to the community and the love the community has,” Pollard said. “The compassion the community has too, they’ve really come together.”
Displaced residents interested in checking out the Retreat at Broad River can stop by the leasing office with a picture ID and a request for tenancy approval form. The Columbia Housing Authority said it is still in need of additional landlords and property managers to step forward.
