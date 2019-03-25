SCDC arrests man accused of attempting to bring marijuana into prison

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services has arrested a man on drug charges stemming from a search of his car at the agency’s Broad River Road front gate.
Ronald Smalls is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
According to the arrest warrant, Smalls was attempting to visit an inmate at one of the agency’s institutions when Headquarters Front Gate received a call saying the inside of his vehicle was emanating the odor of marijuana.
After a K-9 alerted to the driver's door and center console, a lawful search was conducted.
A small quantity of loose green, leafy plant like material believed to be marijuana was found in the center console.
Two glass mason jars with a strong odor of raw majijuana inside, two digital scales, one with marijuana residue on it, and several baggies indicative of packaging for distribution were found inside Small's trunk.
The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.