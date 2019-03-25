No trace of appliance history, correspondence with first responders at Columbia Housing Authority

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Housing Authority says it has no historical record of fuel-burning appliances within its 244 units at Allen Benedict Court apartments, more than two months after two men were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning.
In the months since their deaths and subsequent investigation, WIS filed dozens of Freedom of Information requests with the agency.
The authority did present maintenance records related to the replacement of gas-burning stoves within units J1, J2 and J3 inside building J, where the two victims were found. Derrick Roper, 30, was found dead inside his apartment, J1, while Calvin Witherspoon Jr., 60, died inside unit J3.
The Columbia Fire Department determined the highest concentrations of hydrogen, cyanide and carbon monoxide came from unit J2. Records show the stove in J2 was replaced in 2017, while Witherspoon’s stove was replaced in 2013. Roper’s stove was replaced in December of 2018, a mere five weeks before he died.
However, the Columbia Housing Authority said it does not have records that detail the year, make and model of the stoves prior to their replacement over the past six years. Additionally, it said it does not maintain records of other fuel-burning appliances within units, including hot water heaters and furnaces.
WIS reached out to SCE&G to find out when the gas lines underneath the property were installed. The company released this statement:
“SCE&G, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy, supplies natural gas to the Columbia Housing Authority through a master meter at the Allen Benedict Court complex. The Columbia Housing Authority owns and operates the gas lines that run from the master meter into homes under its jurisdiction. The Columbia Housing Authority also installs and maintains all of the piping serving the individual residences.”
The Columbia Fire Department has stated publicly every time it responds to a call on a housing authority property, it radios back to dispatch to alert the authority of the incident. In some cases, Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the housing authority would send over a maintenance employee to assess the issue. However, when we requested the correspondence between the housing authority and the fire department over the last several years, the authority said there was no documentation of the correspondence.
WIS also requested former Executive Director Gilbert Walker’s personnel file. Walker was hired at the Columbia Housing Authority in Oct. of 1968. Before being named executive director in 2000, he held several management-level positions, including Deputy of Housing in the 1990s. Within his personnel file, there are several “letters of concern” written to Walker by former executive director Rodney Pauser. The letters range in topic but include criticisms of Walker’s management abilities, fire inspection violations at Oak Read High Rise and maintain readiness for new resident move-in.
One of the letters dated Sept. 25, 1997 states, "What actions like this tell me, pure and simple, is that you and your staff care nothing for our residents.”
Under South Carolina law, carbon monoxide detectors are required within any unit with a fuel-burning appliance. However, the Department of Housing and Urban Development does not require carbon monoxide detectors, nor does it inspect to ensure they are working on its properties.
