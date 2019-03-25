New poll: South Carolina residents divided on climate change issue

The findings showed from the more than 1,000 South Carolinians polled, 79% of S.C. residents say the state needs to do more to combat the effects of climate change. With that, 29% blame humans for climate change issues and another 22% blame a “natural process” occurring in nature. However, a bipartisan front has revealed that 39% of people polled believe climate change stems from an “equal combination” of human activity and nature.