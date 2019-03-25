New poll: South Carolina residents divided on climate change issue

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A new poll from Winthrop University shows that many are still divided on the issue of climate change and how much the state government should be involved.
The findings showed from the more than 1,000 South Carolinians polled, 79% of S.C. residents say the state needs to do more to combat the effects of climate change. With that, 29% blame humans for climate change issues and another 22% blame a “natural process” occurring in nature. However, a bipartisan front has revealed that 39% of people polled believe climate change stems from an “equal combination” of human activity and nature.
The largest divide occurred between the 2019 findings on if climate change even exists. This year, 6% of those surveyed believe climate change isn’t happening - that included 10% of Republicans and 4% of Democrats. However in 2017, a whopping 21% of South Carolinians said they didn’t believe in climate change at all - that included 39% of Republicans surveyed and 6% of Democrats
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.