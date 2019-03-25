KCSO investigating robbery, shooting inside Bethune home

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery and shooting that took place in a home in Bethune.
Around 11:00 pm last night, 3 suspects forced their way into a home on Stephens Road. Once inside, they robbed and shot the homeowner.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.
KCSO investigators currently believe the suspects knew the victim and that this was not a random shooting.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact KCSO Inv. Chris Davis at 425-1512.
