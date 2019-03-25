Former Dutch Fork High School assistant principal to appear in court on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Former Dutch Fork High School Assistant Principal Floyd White will make his first appearance in court on Monday morning.
The 30-year-old was arrested back in November for multiple drug charges, and several additional charges were added earlier this year.
White’s first set of charges involved the possession of drugs with the intent to sell them, but in February seven more charges were announced and these charges involve criminal activity with minors.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sent out a release explaining the additional charges, which include criminal solicitation of a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distribution of cocaine within proximity of a school, and distribution of marijuana to a person under the age of 18.
Authorities began looking into the cases after officials were given a tip from the Columbia Police narcotics unit. This led to a joint investigation between RCSD, CPD, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
By the end of November, White was in custody. Through video surveillance and electronic messages, investigators were also able to connect former Dutch Fork High School teacher and coach, Austin Duncan. He’s also facing possession of cocaine charges and is accused of using the drug in White’s office.
Investigators say White would excuse students from school in hopes of gaining their trust and friendship, which is why he’s facing four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges of criminal solicitation of a minor are because authorities say he asked students to share nude pictures of themselves through Snapchat. They say White would either ask the students to send the pictures to him or pose as an unidentified girl willing to have sex.
After students turned 18, he would invite them over to his house to do drugs and have sex.
The school district sent a letter to parents saying in part that they were “deeply disturbed to learn of the arrests,” adding that they do not tolerate this type of conduct and make the safety of students their first priority.
White’s first court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.