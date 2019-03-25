FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms tonight, then much colder Tuesday & Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A cold front will change our weather in a big way over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms tonight to the Midlands. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threats.
· A few early showers are possible Tuesday as the front passes to our south. Otherwise, expect slow clearing. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with breezy winds.
· Sunshine is expected Wednesday through Saturday.
· Morning temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Patchy frost is possible.
· High temperatures will gradually warm into the mid 70s by Friday and near 80 by Saturday.
· More showers move in Sunday into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today is an Alert Day! A cold front will slide through the Midlands tonight, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms across the area. Some storms could be strong, capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds. We could see between a .25” to .5” of rain. We’ll keep an eye on First Alert Radar tonight. Make sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded on your mobile devices. Otherwise, tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
A few lingering showers are possible early Tuesday. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing skies. Some peeks of sunshine are possible later in the day. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northeast between 10 and 15 mph.
Morning temperatures will dip in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings, so make sure you take care of your pets and plants. Patchy frost is possible. Highs will be in the low 60s Wednesday, then warm into the upper 60s Thursday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies both days.
Friday and Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday, then rise to near 80 degrees by Saturday.
Showers move back into the forecast Sunday into early next week.
Also, the pollen count is expected in the moderate to high category Tuesday through Thursday.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Low temperatures in the 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (30%). Much Colder. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
