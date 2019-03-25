FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms tonight, then much colder Tuesday & Wednesday

Today is an Alert Day! A cold front will slide through the Midlands tonight, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms across the area. Some storms could be strong, capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds. We could see between a .25” to .5” of rain. We’ll keep an eye on First Alert Radar tonight. Make sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded on your mobile devices. Otherwise, tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.