First Alert Forecast: Alert Day for possible late day storms

First Alert Today For Possible Thunderstorms Late Tonight
A cold front will push into the state today. This will fire-off showers and a few thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours for Tuesday morning. An Alert Day has been issued for possible thunderstorms with gusty winds and brief heavy rain.
It will be warm today ahead of the front, with breezy conditions. We should see upper 70s by the afternoon.
Much cooler behind the front! Clearing skies by Tuesday will give us sunshine, however, daytime highs will be only near 60. Overnight Lows will dip into the middle 30s.
High pressure will return us to a Southwest wind by late Wednesday, this will bring back the 70s and Near 80 degrees by the weekend. Our next system will arrive by late Sunday, giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today/Tonight for possible showers and thunderstorms, some with gusty winds and brief heavy rain
- Super weather returns Wednesday – Saturday with Mostly Sunny skies and highs in the 70s to Near 80
- Next rain chance returns by Sunday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance of showers by late evening. Highs middle 70s
First Alert Tonight: Showers and a few thunderstorms after 10PM. Lows Lower 50s. Rain chance 50%
Tuesday: A few morning showers, breezy and much cooler. Highs Near 60. Rain chance 30%
