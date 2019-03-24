7-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 7-year-old has died after being struck by a vehicle on Chaffee St. near Ralph Greene Dr.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Bryson Mikell of Warrenville.
At approximately 6:35 p.m. Mikell and his brother were riding their bicycles when Mikell attempted to cross Chafee St. when he was struck by the vehicle.
Mikell was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for the morning of March 26th in Newberry, SC.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and MAIT are continuing the investigation.
