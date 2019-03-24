SC native, NBC News anchor Craig Melvin champions fight against homelessness at ‘Night of Promises’ gala

"I would have people to know and understand that what they think about homelessness probably isn't true. It's not just drug addicts and alcoholics and people who make bad decisions," Melvin said. "There are a lot of people that are one pay away, or an accident away, or a health emergency away from experiencing homelessness. It can happen to just about anyone, so I would have people know that and I would have people understand that it's one of the few things that as a society we can solve."