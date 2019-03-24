Pedestrian struck and killed near SC 391 in Newberry Co.

March 24, 2019

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in Newberry County.

The collision happened on CR Coon Highway near SC 391 west of Prosperity on March 23 around 11:30 p.m. (Source: Google Earth)

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was crossing the road when they were hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian later died at Newberry Hospital.

SCHP says there will be no charges in this collision and there will be no further investigation.

