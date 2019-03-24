‘I’d love to come back’ March Madness fans calling Columbia a city they will revisit

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - More than 25,000 people were expected to come into the capital city for the first two rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
WIS spoke with fans from all over the nation, some including Florida, Connecticut, New York, and other cities from the Carolinas.
Fans from the North tell WIS one of their favorite parts about Columbia is the weather.
“It’s good to be down in the not so cold southeast.”
As new faces came to enjoy the capital city, local restaurant owners calling the influx of people a win-win situation, for the city and business.
“I think it’s given people a chance to come into town that don’t ever come to Columbia or think of Columbia. Everyone talks about Charleston or even Greenville now people are getting a chance to see what a great little town Columbia is,” Michael Duganier, Publico owner said. “I mean yesterday especially, Saturday, when the game is not happening, I don’t know how many thousands of fans were in town but we had a record day for us.”
WIS spoke with numerous out of towners who say Columbia is a now a city they will revisit.
“Columbia is awesome. Fantastic city. Super friendly people. Good bars and restaurants.“
