Coroner IDs child killed by hit-and-run driver

ORANGEBURG, SC (T&D) - The Orangeburg child killed Friday by a hit-and-run driver on Berry Street has been identified.
Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall on Saturday said Kyshawn Rasheen Gallishaw, 5, of 815 Horger St., was killed when struck by a vehicle.
The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon said. The vehicle struck the child and left the scene without stopping.
On Saturday, DPS investigators had no new information on the vehicle. Cordon said DPS is following up any available leads.
Authorities urge the driver to turn himself in.
Officials are seeking anyone with a camera who may have gotten photos of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information or photos should call DPS dispatch at 803-534-2812 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
