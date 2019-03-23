Want to invest in Pinterest? Soon you’ll be able to

The website Pinterest is set to go public.
Pinterest functions like a digital scrapbook, allowing users to bookmark or "pin" images on personal pages.
On Friday, the company filed paperwork to go public.
It hopes to raise $100 million in an initial public offering, but that amount could change.
Pinterest was formed in 2010 and - like many tech companies that have gone public - it is not yet profitable.
But Pinterest says it has more than 250 million monthly users now. And it claims to have a plan to position itself as a possible competitor to products like Google search.
Pinterest will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "PINS."
