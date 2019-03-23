Visitors and Columbia locals enjoy Segra Fan Fest for March Madness

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Fans piled into the Columbia Convention Center today for a little free family fun at the Segra Fan Fest to celebrate March Madness.
There was plenty for folks to do at Fan Fest tonight with everything from body marbling to a little half-court basketball.
The free event also offered streaming of the March Madness games live on the big screen.
For people who just wanted to experience some of the free activities or the live music, there were plenty of options with an escape room, bouncy houses, and more!
Visitors also had the options of shopping local from plenty of Midlands vendors who were selling everything from cupcakes to banana pudding.
“It was lots of fun,” Tavaraus Wilson said about the event. “It was great to have it!”
Basketball fans visiting the Midlands were able to see what Columbia has to offer when it comes to March Madness.
"It’s good to have it in Columbia,” said Dwayne Shumpert, who attended Fan Fest. “Since it’s been 49 years, I’m glad we didn’t go 50 without it. It’s a good way to show the city off.”
