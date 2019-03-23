RCSD investigating shooting on Haviland Circle

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that took place on the 1400 block of Haviland Circle.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they were flagged down by a man who had been shot multiple times.
Deputies rendered first aid and the man was transported by ambulance to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
