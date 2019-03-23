Motorist dies in single-vehicle collision on I-95 South in Clarendon Co.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person has died after a vehicle crashed Friday morning on I-95.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around shortly around 10:40 a.m. The driver of a 2011 GMC SUV was traveling south when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road three miles north of the North Santee exit. After leaving the road, the vehicle hit a tree killing the driver.
Officials said the driver was wearing his seat belt.
