Lexington man charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Lexington County man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting incident that occurred when he confronted his wife's male friend.
“This individual suffered a gunshot wound and said it happened as he was driving along while minding his own business,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Our investigation revealed that wasn’t quite the case at all.”
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were initially called a Springfield residence after a report of a shooting on January 5th.
However, investigators were diverted to a Neeses location where a man was said to have driven himself after being shot.
That man turned out to be Marcus Glover, 31, who said he had been driving along when he realized he had been shot after hearing gunfire. Investigators noted his car had multiple gunshots to the side.
Glover later recanted, saying he had had trouble with his wife and a possible affair she was having. He said he went to confront her and was met by her male friend.
However, the male friend told investigators Glover had called him and sent him a text message.
When the male went outside, a confrontation ensued in which Glover fired multiple rounds from a handgun. The male returned fire after running back to his vehicle where he retrieved a rifle.
Glover denied bond during a hearing on Thursday and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
