How much plastic do you use? Students at USC create plastic footprint

"It's a public health issue. We're finding plastics in drinking water, they're leaching chemicals into food and streams and rivers and all of the stuff like that. This is really something for everyone to care about and we need to be making personal decisions in a way that's more supportive of a more sustainable community, but also we need to get support from policy makers and from businesses to kind of make this change achievable, because zero waste right now isn’t an option for a lot of people because it's just so difficult and so we’ve got to figure out a way to work together and make it happened," said Peyton Moore, USC student and event organizer.