How much plastic do you use? Students at USC create plastic footprint

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - What is your plastic footprint, meaning how much do we use, that ultimately ends up sitting in landfills and recycling facilities?
On Saturday, students at USC sifted through plastic to answer that question through art.
The event was held in collaboration with USC’s Createvibe, showcasing 100 expressions of creativity and innovation. Students say the art is a way to bring awareness to the use of plastic and its impact on our environment.
"It's a public health issue. We're finding plastics in drinking water, they're leaching chemicals into food and streams and rivers and all of the stuff like that. This is really something for everyone to care about and we need to be making personal decisions in a way that's more supportive of a more sustainable community, but also we need to get support from policy makers and from businesses to kind of make this change achievable, because zero waste right now isn’t an option for a lot of people because it's just so difficult and so we’ve got to figure out a way to work together and make it happened," said Peyton Moore, USC student and event organizer.
Event organizers say they also partnered with campus recycling services and Sonoco in Columbia to help them gather plastic items to use in the art from campus and Columbia.
They say they are working to find a venue to place the art now that it’s finished.
