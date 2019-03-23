Home Works of America holds ‘March Madness’ workday to repair six Midlands homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Home Works of America held its “March Madness” in the Midlands workday, where six homes in need of repair got the tender, loving care that they needed when volunteers came together on Saturday to provide free home repairs.
Home Works is a non-profit organization that has been providing the service for nearly 20 years, and six individuals in need were helped Saturday by over 70 Home Works volunteers.
Free home repairs included roofing, weatherization, wheelchair ramps, painting, and plumbing repairs.
According to their website, a typical homeowner assisted by Home Works of America is a 70-year-old widow, annually living on $12,000.
Volunteer groups included USC School of Engineering Honor Students, Students from St John’s, St. Peters and Greenlawn Baptist Churches as well as RK & K Engineering Firm.
About 12 volunteers at the Sedgewood Drive location helped build a ramp for a Midlands woman who lives in the home.
We’re told the homeowner is 78 years old, living with mobility issues, so having this newly built ramp will help get her in and out of her home safely.”
“Well certainly we take going in and out of our home for granted but when you’re elderly and getting on up there in age, unsafe stairs and it’s a fear of leaving. You start missing doctor’s appointments or going to the store and just being engaged with your community,” Joe Huggins, the executive director of Home Works said. So hopefully this ramp for years to come will allow this homeowner to be able to go and come as she pleases safely and to stay engaged in the Midlands.”
Michele Ziehl, a Volunteer said “You can see it in one day, all of the fruits of your labor. You start at 8 o’clock and then you see it go from nothing to a finished wheelchair ramp.”
About 35,000 dollars was donated by individuals, churches, and corporations to make Saturday’s workday possible (for all six homes).
Home Works next work day is April 27th.
If you’d like to donate, you can do so online, or by mailing in a check.
