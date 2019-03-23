Group renews alimony reform efforts at State House

Transitional alimony is set up to help spouses adapt to life after the divorce. Fixed-term sets a finite amount of alimony that must be paid over time. Oxner said recent efforts to get this passed at the State House have failed but he’s not giving up. “The reason I feel like it’s worth doing is because people are suffering from this in really tight hardships. We had an 80-year-old man in Greenville who was locked up because he couldn’t pay. That’s not fair and everyone knows it.”