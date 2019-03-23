Clemson advance in NCAA Women’s Tournament with win over South Dakota

Clemson and South Dakota engaged in an even-matched first half with both teams shooting over 40 percent from the field. The Coyotes led 19-15 through one quarter of play and maintained the 4-point edge to take a 35-31 advantage into halftime. South Dakota stretched its lead to eight points at the 6:09 mark in the third but the Tigers responded with an 11-1 run to outscore the Coyotes 20-13 in the third frame.