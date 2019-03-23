Chris Singleton released by Cubs, says baseball career is over

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The baseball career of Lowcountry native Chris Singleton appears to be over after the Goose Creek alum said he was released by the Chicago Cubs in a Twitter video on Saturday.
Singleton became a household name in 2015 when his mother Sharonda Coleman-Singleton was shot and killed in the Mother Emanuel AME church shooting. The next day, he stood on the field at Charleston Southern, where he had just finished his freshman year as an outfielder for the Buccaneers and said he had forgive the shooter and that “Love is stronger than hate”
He was a 19th round pick by the Cubs in the 2017 draft and spent 2 seasons playing in the organizations minor league system reaching as high as Class-A last season.
Overall in 146 minor league games, Singleton hit .222 with 6 homers, 44 RBI and 23 stolen bases.
“Today is my last day being a professional baseball player” Singleton said in the video. “They (The Cubs) have been amazing giving me this opportunity and I am so grateful for them and the things they’ve done.”
Singleton, who recently got married on a live telecast on the Lifetime network, has been making public speaking engagements around the country over the past few years. He plans to focus on that more in the future.
“I want to let you know my impact does not stop on the field. A lot times we get caught up as athletes and we think that’s all we are. I’ve been blessed and I’m not just a ballplayer, I’m much more than that.”
“Although it’s going to be tough not to pick up a bat and swing it anymore, I know God has great things in store for my life.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.