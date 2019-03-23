Child dies after being struck in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (T&D) - A 4-year-old boy died Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Berry Street in Orangeburg.
The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m., Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon said.
The vehicle struck the child and left the scene without stopping.
Officials are seeking anyone with a camera who may have gotten photos of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information or photos should call DPS dispatch at (803) 534-2812 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Authorities urge the driver to turn himself in.
The identity of the victim was not available from the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office Friday evening.
