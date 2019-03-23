CBS news anchor’s Charleston Spring Break visit interrupted by emergency surgery

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Norah O’Donnell posted photos to her Instagram from a Charleston hospital room Friday night with the caption, “Not what we planned for Spring Break.”
MUSC spokesperson Michelle Hayes confirmed O’Donnell was admitted early Friday, had an appendectomy and was discharged at approximately 4:05 p.m. the same day.
O’Donnell posted a short clip of her gurney being wheeled toward an operating room, then expressed gratitude to the surgeons at MUSC Health. Another photo, showing the anchor lying in a hospital bed reads, “Operation to remove appendix before it ruptures.”
The final photo in her Instagram story showed her sitting up in the hospital bed with a smile and showing a thumbs-up gesture with the caption, “Grateful for amazing nurses and surgeons and whole team,” and tagged MUSC Health in the image.
O’Donnell’s husband, Geoff Tracy, a restaurateur in Washington, D.C., posted about her surgery on his Twitter account.
“Laparoscopic appendectomy is amazing,” he wrote, posting the same “thumbs up" photo of his wife.
O’Donnell is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and has served as co-anchor of CBS’s morning news program since July 2012. She currently shares anchoring duties with Gayle King, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga.
Before joining the program, she was the Chief White House Correspondent for CBS News.
For “CBS This Morning,” O’Donnell conducted numerous interviews with newsmakers including President Donald Trump, President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence, and Speaker Paul Ryan. She has sat down with some of the world’s most influential leaders including South Korean President Moon Jae-in, for his first interview in office, His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, and the Dalai Lama.
In March, O’Donnell spent a week reporting in Saudi Arabia where she interviewed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The conversation was his first and only American television interview.
O’Donnell has won two News Emmys for her reporting. In 2018 she was awarded in the Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast category for her report on sexual assaults at the United States Air Force Academy. She also won in 2009 as part of NBC News’ 2008 Election Night coverage team for the category Outstanding Live Coverage of a Breaking News Story – Long Form.
O'Donnell earned a Gracie Award and was named best national news on-air talent for the year 2018 and 2016. Her reporting for CBS This Morning on sexual assault at the Air Force Academy won an honorable mention in the Edgar A. Poe Award from the White House Correspondents' Association. She received the Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast of 2017 and was named "Broadcaster of the Year" by the New York State Broadcasters Association in 2014.
Prior to joining CBS News, O'Donnell worked for more than a decade at NBC News, where she covered the Pentagon, Congress, and the White House. Her assignments took her around the globe: she reported from every continent except Antarctica with the either the President of the United States or the Secretary of Defense.
O'Donnell has covered a number of breaking news stories throughout her career. She reported from the Pentagon on September 11th, 2001, and received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Breaking News Coverage for a "Dateline NBC" story titled, "D.C. In Crisis." In the months following the attacks, she traveled extensively with then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, including on his first trip to Afghanistan following the terrorist attacks.
She began her career as a print reporter for Roll Call, a Capitol Hill newspaper, for which she covered the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and traveled the country covering congressional elections.
A firm believer in empowering women, O'Donnell sits on the Board of Directors of the International Women's Media Foundation.
Born into a military family, O’Donnell grew up in San Antonio, Texas; Landstuhl, Germany; Seoul, South Korea; and Washington, D.C. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy as well as a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies. She and Tracy have three children. They have three children.
